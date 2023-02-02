CarWale

    2023 Renault Kiger launched, gets BS6 2 compliant engines

    Jay Shah

    2023 Renault Kiger launched, gets BS6 2 compliant engines

    - Benefits from BS6 2-compliant petrol engines

    - Official bookings open 

    Renault India has launched the 2023 Kiger at Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). As a part of the update, the compact SUV has received a BS6 6-compliant powertrains and a bunch of safety features. A similar update has been rolled out for other Renault models which include the Triber and Kwid.

    All the variants of Renualt Kiger are now equipped as standard with Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), and a tyre pressure monitor. The Kiger is available in 1.0-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines. Both these powertrains are now BS6 2-ready and will comply with the emission norms set to come into force from 1 April, 2023.

    While the 1.0-litre petrol produces 71bhp and 96Nm of torque, the turbo-petrol version pushes out 99bhp and 160Nm of peak torque. While a five-speed manual gearbox is standard, the naturally-aspirated version gets an automated manual while the turbo guise is mated to a CVT unit. 

    According to Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, “Renault India remains committed to the Government of India’s vision for a clean and green environment. The launch of new BSVI Step 2 compliant petrol engines across the range will ensure a substantial reduction in emissions, thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment.”

    Renault Kiger
    ₹ 6.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    2023 Renault Triber launched in India; gets BS6 2.0-compliant engine
     Next 
    2023 Hyundai Alcazar launched; gets more safety features

