    Renault and Nissan to co-develop new SUVs for Indian market

    Jay Shah

    - Renault Triber-based MPV confirmed

    - New entry-level electric vehicle being considered for India

    In the previous years, the Renault-Nissan global alliance has resulted in two new models – the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. While both these models are compact SUVs, now, the group company is looking to widen its portfolio with the addition of new SUVs. 

    New Nissan-Renault SUVs inbound

    Left Front Three Quarter

    To begin with, we expect the new generation Renault Duster to make its comeback to the Indian market. While the new Duster is yet to make its global debut, the same was discontinued in India in April 2022. The SUV will make use of the CMF-B architecture which will be re-engineered and localised for India. Furthermore, a Nissan derivative of the Duster could also be considered in the future. The return of Renault Duster could help the brands to re-establish their position in the fierce SUV segment.

    Renault Triber-based Nissan MPV and new EVs for India

    Concurrently, Nissan-Renault will also launch Renault Triber-based MPV in India soon. And that’s not all. Besides the SUV onslaught, the company is also considering to introduce A-segment electric vehicles in India. These will be targeted to compete against the entry-level electric hatchbacks like the Citroen eC3 and Tata Tiago EV and will be based on the CMF-AEV global platform. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Recently, Nissan India showcased Juke, X-Trail, and Qashqai SUVs in India. The automaker has already begun testing the X-Trail in the country and it is being evaluated for India and could be launched in India this year. 

