Renault India announces discounts of up to Rs 62,000 in February 2023

In an effort to boost sales in February, Renault India has announced discounts of up to Rs 62,000. The benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchanges, and corporate benefits. The offers are grade, variant, and location-specific. Therefore, interested customers may reach out to their nearest Renault dealership to learn more about the applicable offers.

If applicable, farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members can avail of a rural benefit of Rs 5,000, subject to the availability of Renault-approved valid documents. Further, customers can avail maximum exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program.

The company has just updated its entire range to comply with BS6 Step 2 emission norms. To know more about the BS6 Phase 2 update, click here. The discount benefits are applicable till 28 February, 2023. Read below to learn more about the model-wise offers.

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber offers benefits worth Rs 62,000 this month and it varies as per the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). It is worth noting that the RXE variant only offers loyalty benefits and does not offer cash, exchange, or finance benefits.

VIN 2022

The 2022 Renault Triber attracts the highest benefit of Rs 62,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000 on select variants, exchange benefits of up to Rs 25,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 12,000 on select variants.

VIN 2023

The 2023 Triber model offers benefits of up to Rs 52,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000 on select variants, exchange benefits of up to Rs 25,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 12,000 on select variants.

VIN 2023 BS6 Phase 2

The latest model offers benefits of up to Rs 27,000, which exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 12,000 on select variants.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger also offers maximum benefits of up to Rs 62,000 and it varies as per the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Like the Triber, the Kiger RXE variant only offers loyalty benefits.

VIN 2022 and 2023

Both the 2022 and 2023 Kiger models offer benefits of up to Rs 62,000 this month. The offer includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000 on select variants (Energy AMT variants/ Rs 15,000 on Energy MT and Turbo variants, except RXE), exchange benefits of up to Rs 25,000 (except RXE), and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 12,000 on select variants.

VIN 2023 BS6 Phase 2

The latest version of the Kiger BS6 Phase 2 attracts benefits worth Rs 34,000. This includes exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 and corporate benefits of up to Rs 12,000 on select variants. Moreover, the company will also offer an extended warranty up to the fourth year on select variants.

Renault Kwid

Renault’s entry-level model, the Kwid attracts benefits of up to Rs 52,000 this month. Like the other models, the discount offer varies as per the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

VIN 2022

The 2022 model offers a discount of up to Rs 52,000 in February. This includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000 on select variants, exchange benefits of up to Rs 20,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 12,000 on select variants.

VIN 2023 BS6 Phase 2

The recently introduced BS6 Phase 2 version offers benefits worth Rs 22,000. The offer includes an exchange benefit of Rs 10,000 on all variants and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 12,000 on select variants.