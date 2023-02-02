CarWale

    2023 Hyundai Alcazar launched; gets more safety features

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    907 Views
    2023 Hyundai Alcazar launched; gets more safety features

    - Gets six airbags as standard 

    - Select diesel variant prices hikes by Rs 45,000

    Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has updated its SUV range in the country. As a part of the update, the Alcazar now offers six airbags (including driver, passenger, side, and curtain) as standard. The prices for the select diesel variants of the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar have been hiked by Rs 45,000. The variants include Platinum seven-seat, Signature (six-seat/six-seat dual-tone), Platinum (O) AT (six-seat and seven-seat), and Signature (O) AT (six-seat, seven-seat, and six-seat dual-tone) 

    Apart from the Alcazar, the Creta, and the Venue have received new safety features. Moreover, the Venue compact SUV also offers a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine with VGT technology. HMIL further claims that the 2023 SUV range now offers Idle Stop and Go (ISG) and RDE compliant eco-friendly engines that are also E20 fuel ready. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India said, “As a customer centric organization, we have always strived to deliver exemplary mobility experiences for our customers. With the introduction of our MY’23 updates on Hyundai’s leading SUV range, we have ensured an even more wholesome package that encompasses safety, convenience, and performance. Additionally, we are moving hand in hand with the Government’s direction and have ensured our powertrains are RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready. Thus with these new significant updates, Hyundai’s MY’23 SUVs - Venue, Creta, and Alcazar will offer a higher value proposition for our esteemed customers.”

    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    ₹ 16.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2023 Renault Kiger launched, gets BS6 2 compliant engines
     Next 
    2023 Hyundai Venue launched at Rs 7.68 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Alcazar Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7962 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7226 Views
    47 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 14.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Alcazar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 19.31 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 20.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 18.99 Lakh
    Pune₹ 19.31 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 20.03 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.33 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.77 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.94 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 17.96 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7962 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7226 Views
    47 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Hyundai Alcazar launched; gets more safety features