2023 Hyundai Alcazar launched; gets more safety features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has updated its SUV range in the country. As a part of the update, the Alcazar now offers six airbags (including driver, passenger, side, and curtain) as standard. The prices for the select diesel variants of the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar have been hiked by Rs 45,000. The variants include Platinum seven-seat, Signature (six-seat/six-seat dual-tone), Platinum (O) AT (six-seat and seven-seat), and Signature (O) AT (six-seat, seven-seat, and six-seat dual-tone)

Apart from the Alcazar, the Creta, and the Venue have received new safety features. Moreover, the Venue compact SUV also offers a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine with VGT technology. HMIL further claims that the 2023 SUV range now offers Idle Stop and Go (ISG) and RDE compliant eco-friendly engines that are also E20 fuel ready.

Commenting on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India said, “As a customer centric organization, we have always strived to deliver exemplary mobility experiences for our customers. With the introduction of our MY’23 updates on Hyundai’s leading SUV range, we have ensured an even more wholesome package that encompasses safety, convenience, and performance. Additionally, we are moving hand in hand with the Government’s direction and have ensured our powertrains are RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready. Thus with these new significant updates, Hyundai’s MY’23 SUVs - Venue, Creta, and Alcazar will offer a higher value proposition for our esteemed customers.”