Renault India to increase prices from January next year

- Renault joins the likes of Maruti Suzuki and Audi to hike prices in 2023

- The company has not revealed the quantum of the price hike

Renault announced that it'll be hiking prices across its range of cars with effect from January 2023. According to the French automobile brand, the prices are being increased to partially offset the impact of constant increases in input costs largely driven by pricier commodities, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, inflation, and also due to regulatory obligations.

Apart from Renault, auto OEMs in India such as Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi, have also announced a price rise with effect from January 2023. More manufacturers are expected to follow suit and announcements of the same are likely to be made in the coming weeks.

In other news, Renault India is offering discounts of up to Rs 50,000 in December 2022. These benefits, which are available through cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts, are valid on select variants and locations.