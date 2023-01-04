Maruti XL6, Ignis, and Grand Vitara likely to get black colour option soon

- Details of the new colour for three models have been leaked

- The black paintjob could be introduced to more models in the near future

Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce a black paintjob for various models, an update that could take place in the coming weeks. Expected to be called the ‘Pearl Midnight Black’ colour, it will be offered with the Ignis, Grand Vitara, and XL6.

According to the leaked document, the new black colour will be limited to select variants across the model range of the XL6, Ignis, and Grand Vitara. Starting with the Ignis, the new paintjob will be offered in the Zeta MT, Zeta AGS, Alpha MT, and Alpha AGS trims.

Coming to the Maruti Grand Vitara, customers will be able to choose the black colour in seven trims, namely Zeta MT, Zeta AT, Alpha MT, Alpha AT, Alpha MT AWD, Zeta+ Hybrid, and Alpha+ Hybrid. Meanwhile, the black colour will be available with the XL6 in four trims such as Alpha MT, Alpha AT, Alpha+ MT, and Alpha+ AT. The Black editions could also be introduced for the Baleno and Ciaz in the next few months.

Image Source