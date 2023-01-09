Hyundai reveals new Aura 2023; bookings officially open

- Likely to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

- Bookings open for Rs 11,000

Hyundai has taken the covers off the all-new Aura, just a couple of hours after the announcement of the new Grand i10 Nios. Customers can book the new Aura 2023 at all Hyundai dealerships with an initial booking amount of Rs 11,000. That said, we expect the Korean brand to launch both vehicles at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023.

In terms of the exterior highlights, the Aura 2023 now comes with a revised front grille, new body-coloured front and rear bumpers, LED DRLs integrated into the front-lower bumper, shark-fin antenna, new LED tail lamps with revised spoiler, and projector headlamps. It also gets a new set of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The compact sedan can now be had in six colour options, including Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night (New), Teal Blue, and Fiery Red.

Inside, the cabin gets features like cruise control, an eight-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, a wireless phone charger, fully automatic temperature control, voice recognition, a smart key with a push start/stop button, electrically adjustable ORVMS, and automatic headlamps.

The sedan is offered in three powertrain options that include a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol manual, 1.2-litre Kappa petrol Smart Auto AMT, and 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with CNG. Under the hood, the 1.2-litre Kappa gasoline engine produces 82bhp and 113.8Nm of torque while the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with CNG belts out 68bhp and 95.2Nm of peak torque.

On the safety front, Hyundai Aura comes loaded with side airbags, curtain airbags, TPMS, ESC, VSM, hill assist control, automatic headlamps, and ISOFIX. Apart from this, it also gets ABD with EBD, burglar alarm, seat belt reminder, reverse parking sensors, and speed-sensing auto door lock.

Upon arrival, Hyundai Aura will continue to rival Tata Tigor, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, and Honda Amaze in the Indian market.