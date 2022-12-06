CarWale

    Discounts of up to Rs 1.50 lakh on Hyundai cars in December 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,141 Views
    Discounts of up to Rs 1.50 lakh on Hyundai cars in December 2022

    A few Hyundai dealerships in the country are offering huge discounts on select models in the product portfolio. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    The Hyundai Kona Electric can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0 turbo-petrol variants are available with a cash discount of 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The CNG variant of the Aura is offered with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

    Discounts on the CNG variant of the Hyundai Nios include a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Select variants of the i20 receive a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

    The 1.2-litre NA petrol variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura are offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 each. There are no discounts on the i20 N Line, Verna, Venue, Creta, Tucson, and Alcazar.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Bentley begins real-world testing for Batur
     Next 
    Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition launched – Top highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7697 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW X7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    10th Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.43 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.67 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.08 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.60 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.24 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.03 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7697 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts of up to Rs 1.50 lakh on Hyundai cars in December 2022