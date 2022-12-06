Discounts of up to Rs 1.50 lakh on Hyundai cars in December 2022

A few Hyundai dealerships in the country are offering huge discounts on select models in the product portfolio. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The Hyundai Kona Electric can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0 turbo-petrol variants are available with a cash discount of 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The CNG variant of the Aura is offered with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

Discounts on the CNG variant of the Hyundai Nios include a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Select variants of the i20 receive a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

The 1.2-litre NA petrol variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura are offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 each. There are no discounts on the i20 N Line, Verna, Venue, Creta, Tucson, and Alcazar.