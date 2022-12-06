Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition launched – Top highlights

Introduction

Volkswagen India revealed the Tiguan facelift exactly a year ago, with some design and feature updates. Now, for the anniversary, the brand has introduced an Exclusive Edition of the Tiguan, and here are some of its few highlights.

Exterior changes

When compared to the standard variants, this Exclusive Edition Tiguan will have some cosmetic changes on the outside as well as the inside. On the outside, there are new 18-inch Sebring Silver alloy wheels, new intelligent and adaptive LED matrix headlights with IQ lights, a load sill protector, dynamic hubcaps, and the Exclusive Edition badging.

Interior changes

Inside, the Exclusive Edition features aluminium pedals, an all-black interior with Vienna leather seats and special cushion pillows, and a soft-touch dashboard with 'Exclusive' badging. Standard features include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with gesture controls, a 10-inch customisable digital cockpit, multi-colour ambient lighting, three-zone automatic climate control, illuminated scuff plates, USB-C ports, a panoramic sunroof, Volkswagen connect tech, and more.

Safety and tech

On the safety front, the Tiguan has six airbags, ABS, ESC, anti-slip regulation, EDL, hill hold assist, hill descent control, engine drag torque control, active TPMS, three-head rest at the rear with three-point seat belts, ISOFIX, and a driver alert system.

Under the hood

Fused to a seven-speed DSG transmission with 4Motion technology, the same 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine continues to power the Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition. This engine produces 187bhp and 320 Nm of torque while delivering an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.65kmpl.

Price and Rivals

The new Tiguan Exclusive Edition costs Rs 33.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship SUV comes in a single fully-loaded trim and two colour options: Pure White and Oryx White. At that price, it will compete with the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and Citroen C5 Aircross, among others.