CarWale

    Discounts of up to Rs 65,000 on Tata cars in December 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    110 Views
    Discounts of up to Rs 65,000 on Tata cars in December 2022

    Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering a range of discounts in December 2022. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts on a few models.

    The Tata Harrier and Safari are available with a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Discounts on the Nexon are limited to a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000.

    The Tata Tiago and Tigor are offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. There are no offers on the Punch, Altroz, Nexon EV, and Tigor EV.

    In other news, Tata Motors introduced the 2022 Tigor EV and Tiago NRG i-CNG variant last month. The carmaker is set to begin test drives of the Tiago EV this month, followed by deliveries of the model that is scheduled to commence in January 2023.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Citroen India sells 825 units in November 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32936 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW X7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    10th Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.06 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.77 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.09 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.21 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.78 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.98 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.96 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.54 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32936 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts of up to Rs 65,000 on Tata cars in December 2022