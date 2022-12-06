Discounts of up to Rs 65,000 on Tata cars in December 2022

Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering a range of discounts in December 2022. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts on a few models.

The Tata Harrier and Safari are available with a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Discounts on the Nexon are limited to a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000.

The Tata Tiago and Tigor are offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. There are no offers on the Punch, Altroz, Nexon EV, and Tigor EV.

In other news, Tata Motors introduced the 2022 Tigor EV and Tiago NRG i-CNG variant last month. The carmaker is set to begin test drives of the Tiago EV this month, followed by deliveries of the model that is scheduled to commence in January 2023.