    Bentley begins real-world testing for Batur

    Abhishek Nigam

    Bentley begins real-world testing for Batur

    - The Batur will be Bentley’s ultimate grand tourer

    - First Batur coupé development car starts trials across Europe

    There is no doubt that Bentley makes some of the best grand tourers in the world. The latest from Bentley is the exclusive Batur. Coming from Mulliner, Bentley’s custom coachbuilding arm, the Batur will be limited to a production run of just 18 cars, all of which have been reserved already. The Batur will also be the most powerful Bentley yet, with a 729 plus bhp version of the iconic, hand-assembled 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine. 

    Following its debut at the Monterey Car Week in August 2022, the Batur has begun real-world road trials across Europe. The validation activities include durability for both the engine and the whole vehicle, environmental compatibility & sunlight simulation, high-speed stability, aerodynamics, noise & vibration, and driving dynamics. 

    Over 58 weeks of vehicle validation have been scheduled across the two pre-series cars, supplementing 100+ weeks of vehicle development already completed to validate the increased engine power. The first activity for one of the development Batur’s Car #0 is an extensive 2500-km drive across Europe to simulate real-world conditions. The route leaves Germany and travels through Italy, France and Spain before high-speed testing work is undertaken at proving grounds.

    The limited series of just 18 examples are due to begin deliveries in mid-2023 after completing and signing off an extensive engineering program.

