All-new Hyundai Kona EV goes into production

- Production begins in Czech Republic

- 21,000 units planned in the first year

Hyundai has announced the start of production for the all-new Kona electric at its Czech Republic production facility. During the first year, the company intends to manufacture more than 20,000 units of the new Kona. This is a crucial part of Hyundai’s aim to sell only zero-emission vehicles in Europe by 2035. In fact, the second-generation Kona is led by the EV version, in line with Hyundai’s electrification strategy that involves bringing eleven new EVs to the market by 2030.

Made for the European market

Back in 2020, the first-generation Kona became Hyundai’s first electric vehicle to be produced in Europe. The decision to supplement its supply from the company’s Ulsan plant in South Korea with production in the Czech Republic reduced delivery times for customers in Europe. The second-generation version follows the same strategy.

Production in the Czech Republic

Hyundai expects Kona EV to represent 15 per cent of the plant’s total production by late 2023, thanks in part to the fact that it will be delivered to an additional 20 countries to the current 22 European markets. By the end of this year, 21,000 units are to be produced, with a further 50,000 manufactured next year. The Kona EV will now be produced in the Czech Republic in right-hand drive format for the UK, Ireland, and Cyprus.

New destinations for the electric model will also include Turkey and Israel, as well as the islands of Reunion and Guadalupe. The Czech-based plant will continue to produce two versions with different battery capacities. The 65.4-kWh battery pack is equipped with a 160kW electric motor and offers a WLTP claimed range of 514km. The base version will have a 48.4-kWh battery pack and a 114.6kW electric motor, providing a 377km range (WLTP).