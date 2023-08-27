CarWale
    All-new Hyundai Kona EV goes into production

    Sagar Bhanushali

    All-new Hyundai Kona EV goes into production

    - Production begins in Czech Republic  

    - 21,000 units planned in the first year 

    Hyundai has announced the start of production for the all-new Kona electric at its Czech Republic production facility. During the first year, the company intends to manufacture more than 20,000 units of the new Kona. This is a crucial part of Hyundai’s aim to sell only zero-emission vehicles in Europe by 2035. In fact, the second-generation Kona is led by the EV version, in line with Hyundai’s electrification strategy that involves bringing eleven new EVs to the market by 2030. 

    Made for the European market  

    Back in 2020, the first-generation Kona became Hyundai’s first electric vehicle to be produced in Europe. The decision to supplement its supply from the company’s Ulsan plant in South Korea with production in the Czech Republic reduced delivery times for customers in Europe. The second-generation version follows the same strategy.  

    Hyundai Kona Electric Left Rear Three Quarter

    Production in the Czech Republic 

    Hyundai expects Kona EV to represent 15 per cent of the plant’s total production by late 2023, thanks in part to the fact that it will be delivered to an additional 20 countries to the current 22 European markets. By the end of this year, 21,000 units are to be produced, with a further 50,000 manufactured next year. The Kona EV will now be produced in the Czech Republic in right-hand drive format for the UK, Ireland, and Cyprus. 

    New destinations for the electric model will also include Turkey and Israel, as well as the islands of Reunion and Guadalupe. The Czech-based plant will continue to produce two versions with different battery capacities. The 65.4-kWh battery pack is equipped with a 160kW electric motor and offers a WLTP claimed range of 514km. The base version will have a 48.4-kWh battery pack and a 114.6kW electric motor, providing a 377km range (WLTP).  

    Hyundai Kona Electric Image
    Hyundai Kona Electric
    Rs. 23.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Nexon facelift base variant arrives at dealer stockyard

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8216 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7536 Views
    47 Likes

