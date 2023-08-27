CarWale
    Maruti Jimny mileage test: This hardcore SUV is more fuel-efficient than you may think

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Maruti Jimny mileage test: This hardcore SUV is more fuel-efficient than you may think

    - Powered by a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine 

    - ARAI mileage is 16.94kmpl  

    The Jimny is Maruti’s hardcore off-roader that has been in the news ever since it was shown at the 2023 Auto Expo. It is on sale now and we have had one for a test for two weeks now. In fact, the Jimny that we have is the manual version, and here is the real-world mileage that we recorded in our city and highway fuel efficiency tests. You are in for a surprise here.  

    Maruti Jimny engine specifications 

    The Maruti Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre, K15B petrol engine with an option of a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox. The brand’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system comes as standard. The car that we have tested is the five-speed manual version.  

    Maruti Jimny claimed mileage vs tested mileage  

    As for the ARAI-certified claimed mileage, the Jimny is rated at 16.94kmpl for the manual version. Notably, the fuel tank capacity is 40 litres, and as per the fuel efficiency figures, the Jimny can cover 678km on a full tank of fuel.  Naturally, the claimed figures are always on the higher side but the Jimny is surprisingly good when it comes to real-world mileage. In our city fuel efficiency test, we got 13.21kmpl, thanks to a very effective engine start/stop feature. On the highway, the Jimny returned 15.29kmpl which isn’t bad at all given that it’s as aerodynamic as a brick. 

