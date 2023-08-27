Tata Nexon facelift real-world interior images leaked

- Gets purple colour accent on the dashboard

- To be launched in mid-September

Tata Motors is gearing up for the launch of the Nexon facelift in the mid-September. And ahead of its official debut, many leaked images of its exterior design in multiple colours surfaced online. However, now we get to see a clear image of the interior of the upcoming Nexon facelift.

Interior spy pictures of Nexon facelift

Examining the image closely, we can see a completely redesigned dashboard layout with a larger infotainment screen, all-digital coloured instrument cluster, and a twin-spoke multi-functional steering wheel. The flat-bottom steering wheel gets a unique shape similar to that of the Curvv Concept with a glass panel in the centre housing the Tata logo.

Moreover, the centre console is partly visible revealing the touch-based HVAC controls and a physical switch probably for the media volume or the AC controls. Interestingly, the updated Nexon will feature purple colour accents on the dashboard and steering wheel. Meanwhile, the seat upholstery is also finished in a light purple hue theme.

Nexon facelift rear design

Another image of the rear profile reveals the new Y-shaped LED tail light design connected with an LED light bar. Notably, the rear wiper is not visible in the image which suggests it will likely be hidden underneath the extended roof spoiler.

Tata Nexon facelift engine and gearbox options

There are no official details regarding the powertrain of the upcoming Nexon facelift as of now. However, we expect it to come equipped with the same engine and transmission options. Notably, the carmaker can also introduce the DCT gearbox with the petrol variants.

Rivals of the Tata Nexon facelift

Upon arrival, the Nexon facelift will compete against the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger in the sub-four metre SUV segment.

Image source