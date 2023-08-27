CarWale
    Tata Nexon facelift base variant arrives at dealer stockyard

    Jay Shah

    - Expected to be launched by mid- September

    - To get split LED headlamps, two-spoke steering wheel, and a new infotainment system

    Ahead of the official launch of the new Tata Nexon in the coming weeks, the SUV has started to arrive at dealerships across the country. The new spy pictures is spotted with black colour door handles and could be the base variant of the Nexon facelift

    Nexon facelift: Exterior design changes

    The single spy image reveals the rear profile of the new Nexon. While the overall silhouette appears to be unchanged, Tata has tweaked the styling to give it a fresher look. The most evident update is the new tail lamp clusters with a Y-pattern that are adjoined by an illuminated light stripe. The bumper also sports a new design with generous use of plastic cladding and protruding housing for reflector and reverse lamps. 

    Tata Nexon Facelift Rear View

    Observe closely and you will notice that the spoiler is longer and goes well with the sloping roof line. Besides this, as seen in previous spy shots, the Nexon facelift will get split LED headlamps, reprofiled bumpers and new alloy wheels.

    New interior and more features on Tata Nexon facelift

    Tata Nexon Facelift Dashboard

    The cabin of the Nexon will be thoroughly revamped with a new and larger touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. Furthermore, the centre console will now house a shorter gear knob and a new aircon panel. 

    New Tata Nexon: Engine options

    The Nexon will carry forward the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Both these powertrains will be offered with manual and automatic gearboxes. The word on the street is that the new Nexon is also likely to get a detuned version of the petrol engine that will be coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    Nexon facelift launch date

    Customers willing to buy the new Nexon will not have to wait longer as Tata is expected to launch it in mid-September. With the update, the Nexon will continue to be a strong rival to the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Nissan Magnite

