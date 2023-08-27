CarWale
    How fast is the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Boosterjet in the real world?

    Ninad Ambre

    How fast is the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Boosterjet in the real world?

    - Performance figures revealed

    - Tested on a V-Box for driveability

    Maruti Suzuki's 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine dates back to the Baleno RS. This year, it has become RDE-compliant and has returned with the Fronx. This Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine churns out 99bhp and 147Nm of torque. On the transmission front, it comes mated to either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. And we have tested the former for its real-world performance.

    What is the acceleration time of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Boosterjet?

    0-60kmph

    0-100kmph

    This is a silent motor and when idling, it doesn't feel like a three-cylinder engine. Slotting the gears here is smooth with a light clutch action. It revs freely to 6,000rpm and getting it off the mark isn't a task either. The car weighs just above a ton at 1,040kg. So, a power-to-weight ratio that's close to 100bhp per ton has lent it a good performance. The V-Box figures mirror this with the 0-60kmph acceleration taking 5 seconds and the 0-100kmph sprint in 11 seconds. It isn’t very fast to push you back in the seat but will help you get ahead of traffic with a responsive throttle input.

    How is the driveability of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Boosterjet?

    20-80kmph in third gear

    40-100kmph in fourth gear

    The Boosterjet brings along not only this commendable performance but enhanced drivability as well. Our V-Box figures confirmed this with the 20-80kmph run in third gear taking 9.5 seconds. Meanwhile, the 40-100kmph sprint in fourth gear took 13 seconds. Our in-gear acceleration figures are a fair measure to hint at driveability, and the Fronx is good as it picks up from a higher gear at lower revs without being very reluctant. The pull might feel gradual at the start at around 1,500rpm. But it gets stronger post 2,500rpm when the turbo has spooled and provides the boost to progress faster.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
