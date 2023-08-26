CarWale
    Mahindra Thar vs Thar EV concept – What's different?

    Introduction

    Mahindra launched the next-gen Thar in India in October 2022, and since then it has been a hot-selling cake for the automaker. Now, with the need of the hour, Mahindra has electrified this iconic SUV and showcased its concept version at an event in South Africa. Dubbed Thar.e, the electric version of the off-roader shows what the manufacturer wants to serve its customers in the future. In this article, we have listed all the differences between the ICE and electric versions of the Thar SUV. 

    Dimension

    Right Side View

    The ICE Thar measures 3,985mm in length, 1,820mm in width, and 1,855mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,590mm. It gets a boot space of 208 litres which extends to 332 litres with the rear seats folded. It comes with a fuel tank capacity of 40 litres.

    Left Side View

    In the case of the Thar.e, the wheelbase of the electric SUV will range between 2,775mm to 2,975mm and it will flaunt a ground clearance of up to 300mm. The front and the rear overhang will be up to 680mm and 740mm, respectively.  

    Exterior

    Front View

    The exterior highlights of the Thar include a multi-slat grille, circular headlamps, fender-mounted turn indicators, dual-tone bumpers, and fog lamps embedded in the bumper. At the rear, it gets rectangular-shaped taillamps and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. It rides on 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels; the AX variant gets 16-inch alloy wheels. Plus, customers can choose between a soft-top or a hard-top roof.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    On the outside, the Thar EV concept retains the essence of its ICE sibling. It continues with the boxy design, chunky wheel arches, heavy cladding all around, and chiselled creases. The other styling elements include rounded square LED headlamps, interchangeable front and rear bumpers, square LED taillamps, and dual-tone alloy wheels. 

    Interior

    Dashboard

    Inside, the ICE version of the Mahindra Thar comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, new instrument cluster with coloured TFT display, built-in roll cage, height and lumbar adjustment for the front seats, customisable adventure gauges, roof-mounted speakers, cruise control, steering mounted controls, and front power windows. The model receives safety features in the form of dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with roll-over mitigation, hill hold control, hill descent control, and TPMS.

    Dashboard

    In comparison, as seen from the images, the electric Thar is expected to get a central pivoting screen, robust grab handles, and a digital instrument cluster. Additionally, it will sport a multi-function steering wheel that is flat at the top and bottom and features a ‘Thar.e’ logo. The centre console of the electric off-roader will house a gear lever and a terrain-based drive mode, similar to the Scorpio-N. Moreover, the cabin will have an uncluttered layout that emphasises practicality for both urban and off-road adventurers.

    Engine and Platform

    The Thar can be had in 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, 2.2-litre diesel, and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The latter is offered with a RWD variant while the others come with a 4WD variant. Meanwhile, the transmission options include a six-speed manual and an automatic unit. 

    On the other hand, the electric version will be based on the INGLO P1 platform and will likely employ a 60kWh battery pack with a 4WD system. It is expected to get a dual motor setup, with each motor mounted on the front and the rear axle, sending power to all four wheels. 

    Gallery

