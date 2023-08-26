CarWale
    AD

    New car launches in India in September 2023

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    17,536 Views
    New car launches in India in September 2023

    It’s that time of the month again when automobile manufacturers are gearing up to introduce new models across segments, body styles, budgets, and more. Just ahead of the upcoming festive season, we will witness quite a few launches, and you can read on to find out more about them.

    Honda Elevate

    Honda Cars India will officially announce the prices of the Elevate mid-size SUV in the country on 4 September. The Creta and Seltos rival can be booked for Rs. 21,000, with deliveries expected to begin later next month.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    In terms of features, the new Elevate will get an ADAS suite, LED lighting, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, cruise control, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen system with wireless connectivity. The model will be powered by a 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol engine mated with a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. We have driven the Elevate and our review is now live on our website.

    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Volvo revealed the C40 Recharge in India in June this year and is now set to launch the electrified Coupe SUV on 4 September. The second EV from the brand after the XC40 Recharge will be available in a single, fully loaded variant at launch.

    Left Side View

    At the heart of the 2023 C40 Recharge is a 78kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors developing a combined output of 405bhp and 600Nm of torque. Charging the car from 10-80 per cent can be done in 27 minutes via a 150kW DC charger, while a range of 530km on a single full charge has been promised. We have driven the C40 Recharge and you can read our review on the website.

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance

    Front View

    German marquee BMW will introduce a special variant in the 2 Series Gran Coupe range, called the M Performance edition. The model, as the name suggests, will get M Performance-specific bits such as the grille, gear lever, and a few more parts. The special edition will be powered by the same 173bhp, 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

    Tata Nexon facelift

    Hot on the heels of multiple shots, camouflaged and uncamouflaged, the Tata Nexon facelift will mark its debut alongside the price reveal in mid-September. The sub-four metre SUV will get a comprehensive update to the exterior design as well as the interior and feature list.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the new Nexon facelift is likely to carry on with the same 1.2-litre, turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine mated with a six-speed manual unit or an AMT unit.

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    The fourth electric offering from Mercedes-Benz in India will be the EQE SUV, with its launch scheduled to take place on 15 September. Likely to be offered in the 350 4Matic variant, it will be powered by two electric motors paired with a 90.6kWh battery pack, with the former producing a combined output of 288bhp and 764Nm.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Feature highlights of the electric SUV will include all LED lighting, flush-fitting door handles, three screens on the dashboard, an ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, HUD, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Citroen C3 Aircross

    The C3 Aircross will be Citroen's answer to the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos. The carmaker is already working on an EV based on this model, with a launch expected to take place early next year. We have driven the C3 Aircross and our review is now live on the website.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of features, the model will get a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, reverse parking camera, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold function, TPMS, MyCitroen Connect app remote keyless entry, tilt-adjustable steering, and a front armrest.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    India-bound Mercedes-Benz EQB facelift revealed globally

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda Elevate Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2926 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1147 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Defender
    Land Rover Defender
    Rs. 93.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 95.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Elevate
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Rs. 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion

    Rs. 8.80 - 10.70 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 6.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV
    Rs. 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2926 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1147 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New car launches in India in September 2023