New car launches in India in September 2023

It’s that time of the month again when automobile manufacturers are gearing up to introduce new models across segments, body styles, budgets, and more. Just ahead of the upcoming festive season, we will witness quite a few launches, and you can read on to find out more about them.

Honda Cars India will officially announce the prices of the Elevate mid-size SUV in the country on 4 September. The Creta and Seltos rival can be booked for Rs. 21,000, with deliveries expected to begin later next month.

In terms of features, the new Elevate will get an ADAS suite, LED lighting, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, cruise control, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen system with wireless connectivity. The model will be powered by a 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol engine mated with a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. We have driven the Elevate and our review is now live on our website.

Volvo revealed the C40 Recharge in India in June this year and is now set to launch the electrified Coupe SUV on 4 September. The second EV from the brand after the XC40 Recharge will be available in a single, fully loaded variant at launch.

At the heart of the 2023 C40 Recharge is a 78kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors developing a combined output of 405bhp and 600Nm of torque. Charging the car from 10-80 per cent can be done in 27 minutes via a 150kW DC charger, while a range of 530km on a single full charge has been promised. We have driven the C40 Recharge and you can read our review on the website.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance

German marquee BMW will introduce a special variant in the 2 Series Gran Coupe range, called the M Performance edition. The model, as the name suggests, will get M Performance-specific bits such as the grille, gear lever, and a few more parts. The special edition will be powered by the same 173bhp, 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Hot on the heels of multiple shots, camouflaged and uncamouflaged, the Tata Nexon facelift will mark its debut alongside the price reveal in mid-September. The sub-four metre SUV will get a comprehensive update to the exterior design as well as the interior and feature list.

Under the hood, the new Nexon facelift is likely to carry on with the same 1.2-litre, turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine mated with a six-speed manual unit or an AMT unit.

The fourth electric offering from Mercedes-Benz in India will be the EQE SUV, with its launch scheduled to take place on 15 September. Likely to be offered in the 350 4Matic variant, it will be powered by two electric motors paired with a 90.6kWh battery pack, with the former producing a combined output of 288bhp and 764Nm.

Feature highlights of the electric SUV will include all LED lighting, flush-fitting door handles, three screens on the dashboard, an ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, HUD, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Citroen C3 Aircross

The C3 Aircross will be Citroen's answer to the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos. The carmaker is already working on an EV based on this model, with a launch expected to take place early next year. We have driven the C3 Aircross and our review is now live on the website.

In terms of features, the model will get a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, reverse parking camera, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold function, TPMS, MyCitroen Connect app remote keyless entry, tilt-adjustable steering, and a front armrest.