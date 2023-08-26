CarWale
    India-bound Mercedes-Benz EQB facelift revealed globally

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    445 Views
    India-bound Mercedes-Benz EQB facelift revealed globally

    - Updated ADAS system and new MBUX 

    - Gets refreshed looks and enhanced sound system

    Mercedes-Benz has introduced the first facelift for its three-row electric SUV, the EQB. It undergoes a handful of cosmetic tweaks and new features for the mid-life update. 

    Styling tweaks on the Mercedes EQB

    Mercedes-Benz EQB Grille

    The changes on the outside are subtle on the Mercedes EQB. The blacked-out front grille gets a new star pattern whereas the bumpers have been redesigned to give it a wider look. Also, the tail lamp clusters have been retained with revisions made to its pattern. 

    Mercedes EQB: New features

    The EQB now gets a dashboard-mounted 10.25-inch touchscreen unit as standard across all the variants. Furthermore, the steering wheel gets haptic controls and the addition of two computer-generated sounds have been integrated into the Burmester sound system. 

    Mercedes-Benz EQB Dashboard

    For the five-seater version, the EQB can be had with a trailer hitch and ESP stabilisation with a towing capacity of up to 1,700kg. Another convenience feature added to the EQB is the plug-and-charge option where customers do not have to authenticate themselves while using a public charging point.

    Mercedes-Benz EQB battery pack and specifications

    Mercedes-Benz EQB Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Since the EQB is a CBU model, it is available in the same 350 4matic trim as sold in several international markets. The power is sourced from a 66.5kWh battery pack that feeds the front and rear-mounted motor to generate 288bhp and 520Nm of torque. The EQB has a claimed range of 423 kilometres on a single charge and supports AC and DC chargers. 

    When will the EQB facelift make its way to India?

    Mercedes-Benz EQB Right Rear Three Quarter

    Since Mercedes-Benz imports the EQB to India, we expect the refreshed iteration to make it our shores in the coming months. 

    Mercedes-Benz EQB Image
    Mercedes-Benz EQB
    Rs. 74.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
