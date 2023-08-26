India-bound Mercedes-Benz EQB facelift revealed globally

- Updated ADAS system and new MBUX

- Gets refreshed looks and enhanced sound system

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the first facelift for its three-row electric SUV, the EQB. It undergoes a handful of cosmetic tweaks and new features for the mid-life update.

Styling tweaks on the Mercedes EQB

The changes on the outside are subtle on the Mercedes EQB. The blacked-out front grille gets a new star pattern whereas the bumpers have been redesigned to give it a wider look. Also, the tail lamp clusters have been retained with revisions made to its pattern.

Mercedes EQB: New features

The EQB now gets a dashboard-mounted 10.25-inch touchscreen unit as standard across all the variants. Furthermore, the steering wheel gets haptic controls and the addition of two computer-generated sounds have been integrated into the Burmester sound system.

For the five-seater version, the EQB can be had with a trailer hitch and ESP stabilisation with a towing capacity of up to 1,700kg. Another convenience feature added to the EQB is the plug-and-charge option where customers do not have to authenticate themselves while using a public charging point.

Mercedes-Benz EQB battery pack and specifications

Since the EQB is a CBU model, it is available in the same 350 4matic trim as sold in several international markets. The power is sourced from a 66.5kWh battery pack that feeds the front and rear-mounted motor to generate 288bhp and 520Nm of torque. The EQB has a claimed range of 423 kilometres on a single charge and supports AC and DC chargers.

When will the EQB facelift make its way to India?

Since Mercedes-Benz imports the EQB to India, we expect the refreshed iteration to make it our shores in the coming months.