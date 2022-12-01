Mercedes-Benz to launch the GLB and EQB in India tomorrow

- The EQB will be powered by a 66.4kWh battery pack

German luxury automaker, Mercedes-Benz will announce the prices for the GLB, a three-row luxury SUV, and the EQB, an electric SUV. The GLB will be available in three variant options, such as 200, 220d, and 220d 4Matic. On the other hand, the EQB is based on the GLC and will be positioned under the EQC SUV. Read below to learn more about them.

Mercedes-Benz GLB

Visually, the GLB is highlighted by a single-slat front grille, square-shaped LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and split LED taillights. As for the interior, it offers a digital instrument cluster, leather upholstery, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, seven airbags, and powered front seats with ventilation.

Mechanically, the 200 variant is powered by a 1.3-litre petrol engine that generates 161bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the other two variants are powered by a 2.0-litre engine that generates 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. The SUV will be offered in both seven-speed and eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission options.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz EQB gets the traditional EQ styling elements. The LED headlights are connected by a horizontal LED strip. The vehicle rides on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels and the rear section is complemented by split LED taillights. As for the interior, it gets powered front seats with memory function, ambient lighting, a large touchscreen infotainment system, an electric tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and USB Type-C ports.

The electric motor is powered by a 66.5kWh battery pack to produce 225bhp and 390Nm of torque. The electric SUV has a claimed WLTP range of 423km. The fast charger offers 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 32 minutes, whereas charging the vehicle via an 11kW charger takes 6 hours and 25 minutes.