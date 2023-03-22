CarWale
    Updated Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB revealed

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Updated Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB revealed

    -         Receives subtle design tweaks 

    -         Comes with added equipment 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    After the GLC Coupe, Mercedes-Benz has promptly revealed the updated GLA and GLB-Class. The pair gets newer features and the addition of equipment apart from subtle design tweaks. This is neither a facelift nor a model-year update. But we can expect the refreshed pair to arrive in India before the end of this year.  

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Part of the update is a newer headlamp signature and tweaked grille shapes. Even the LED headlamps are now standard, and the AMG Line gets aggressive visual upgrades. These AMG Line versions also get a sportier steering wheel along with the AMG logo on the hood. A new Spectral Blue paint is added to the palette along with 18- and 20-inch alloy wheels designs. 

    Dashboard

    On the inside, the screen size has now increased to two 10.25-inch units stacked on the dashboard, unlike the one seen on the C-Class and the GLC. They get wireless connectivity. Meanwhile, the rest of the cabin gets Nappa leather and the AMG Line features heated steering for the first time. Then, there are recycled materials used inside the cabin.  

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the skin, there are no notable changes. Internationally, the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine now packs a new mild-hybrid system. With a 13bhp boost from the secondary generator, the power output from the engine is rated at 220bhp/350Nm. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The more powerful versions have 300bhp/400Nm of output. The 35AMG of GLB can hit 0-100kmph in 5.4 seconds, while the GLA35 is 0.3 seconds faster. The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission comes as standard. There’s also a plug-in hybrid version of the GLA.  

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The updated pair is expected to go on sale in international markets in the coming weeks.  

