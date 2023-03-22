Volkswagen India to hike prices from 1 April

- Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus get BS6 2 compliant engines

- Prices to be hiked by Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 36,000

Volkswagen India has announced a price hike across its model range. From 1 April, 2023, the prices of Volkswagen Taigun, Volkswagen Virtus, and Volkswagen Tiguan are slated to be increased by up to two per cent. The exact quantum of increase will vary depending on the model and variants.

Volkswagen Taigun price hike

Presently, the Taigun has a starting price of Rs. 11.56 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in Comfortline, Highline, Topline, and GT Plus variants. We expect the SUV to attract a hike of Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 37,000 from April 2023.

Besides this, the engines of the Taigun have been updated to meet the upcoming RDE norms and will also be capable of running on the E20 fuel blend. It will also benefit from a handful of new features, such as auto headlamps and follow-me-home lamps for Highline and GT Line variants, respectively.

Volkswagen Virtus price hike

The Virtus is the sedan alternative to the Taigun with a starting price tag of Rs. 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in Topline, Comfortline, Highline, and GT Plus variants in both manual and automatic gearboxes. The Virtus will get expensive by Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 35,000, depending on the variant.

Along with the BS6 Phase 2 update, the Virtus has also received rear fog lamps as standard across all its variants.

Volkswagen Tiguan price hike

The Tiguan is available in Elegance and Exclusive Editions with prices starting at Rs. 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV will also receive the BS6 Stage 2-compliant engine with a bump in ex-showroom prices.