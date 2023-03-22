CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun gets BS6 Phase 2 update; more features added

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    324 Views
    Volkswagen Taigun gets BS6 Phase 2 update; more features added

    - The engines are now BS6 phase 2 and RDE norms compliant

    - Volkswagen to hike the prices of its range by up to two per cent

    Volkswagen India has refreshed its lineup with the new BS6 Phase 2-compliant powertrains. Both Taigun and Virtus have received this update and now the petrol engines on offer are RDE and E20 fuel compatible. With this, the brand has announced a price hike of its range by up to two per cent, effective from 1 April, 2023.

    New features in Volkswagen Taigun:

    Volkswagen Taigun Headlight

    In addition to upgraded engines, Volkswagen Taigun also gets new features like auto headlights and auto coming home/leaving home lights. However, these features are limited to the Highline and GT line variants of the SUV.

    Volkswagen Taigun engine specification:

    Volkswagen Taigun Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the Taigun comes equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol motor. The former produces 115bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the latter delivers 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. For the transmission, the SUV gets a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter, and a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
