Volkswagen Taigun gets BS6 Phase 2 update; more features added

- The engines are now BS6 phase 2 and RDE norms compliant

- Volkswagen to hike the prices of its range by up to two per cent

Volkswagen India has refreshed its lineup with the new BS6 Phase 2-compliant powertrains. Both Taigun and Virtus have received this update and now the petrol engines on offer are RDE and E20 fuel compatible. With this, the brand has announced a price hike of its range by up to two per cent, effective from 1 April, 2023.

New features in Volkswagen Taigun:

In addition to upgraded engines, Volkswagen Taigun also gets new features like auto headlights and auto coming home/leaving home lights. However, these features are limited to the Highline and GT line variants of the SUV.

Volkswagen Taigun engine specification:

Under the hood, the Taigun comes equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol motor. The former produces 115bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the latter delivers 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. For the transmission, the SUV gets a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter, and a seven-speed DSG gearbox.