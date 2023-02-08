Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun get E20 fuel-compliant engines

- Skoda-Volkswagen Group aims at becoming carbon-neutral by 2050

- Kushaq and Taigun are the first products to be compatible with E20 fuel

Skoda and Volkswagen, with their E20-fuel-compliant SUVs, Kushaq and Taigun, participated in the Alternative Fuel-Based Vehicle Rally at the G20 Presidency flagship event held in Bengaluru. The rally was flagged off by Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

The Volkswagen Group pledges to be a carbon-neutral company by 2050 in India. And, the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun are the first products from the brands to be compatible with E20 fuel. Additionally, on the safety front, the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have been awarded five-star GNCAP safety ratings.

Speaking at the event, Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited said, 'Our 'Made in India' vehicles - the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun were designed in anticipation of the changing mobility dynamics in India and are E20 compliant. We are aligned with the vision of E20 compliance as envisaged by the Government of India and committed towards decarbonized mobility. We will continue to focus towards sustainable mobility solutions, including biofuels as India advances towards its goal of leading the world toward a clean energy transition.'