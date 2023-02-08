CarWale

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 gathers over 650 bookings in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    - Deliveries of the Ioniq 5 to begin in April 2023

    - Gets an ARAI-certified range of 631km

    Hyundai India forayed into the premium EV market by introducing the Ioniq 5 in January 2023. This electric crossover is built on the same E-GMP platform as the Kia EV6. The Ioniq 5 is priced lower than the EV6 at Rs 45.95 lakh, which costs Rs 60.95 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. This is due to the Ioniq 5 being locally assembled in India, whereas Kia imports the EV6 in CBU form.

    According to reports, Hyundai received over 650 bookings for the Ioniq 5 in the first month of its release. Hyundai had initially planned to deliver around 300 units each year, but due to an overwhelming response, the company now aims to meet the bookings target. Hyundai will begin delivering the electric crossover in April 2023.

    The Ioniq 5 is available in a single fully loaded variant with a 72.6kWh battery pack paired with a rear-mounted motor capable of producing 216bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. It gets an ARAI-certified driving range of 631km on a single charge and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC charger.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Image
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    ₹ 45.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
