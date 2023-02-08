CarWale

    Top 3 bestselling Mahindra cars in India in January 2023

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    Top 3 bestselling Mahindra cars in India in January 2023

    - Mahindra posted a sales growth of 66 per cent

    - The Bolero continues to lead the company’s sales

    Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has retained the fourth bestseller rank in January 2023. The company posted strong growth of 66 per cent with 33,040 unit sales last month compared to 19,860 units in January 2022. 

    Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Mahindra cars in India last month.

    Mahindra Bolero

    Right Side View

    The Bolero is the bestselling model for the company in India last month. The company sold 8,574 units last month as against 3,506 unit sales in January 2022, thereby registering a growth of 145 per cent. The company recently introduced mild cosmetic upgrades and revised the prices for the Bolero and the Bolero Neo

    Mahindra XUV700

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Mahindra XUV700 emerged as the second bestselling model in the country last month. The company sold 5,787 units of the XUV700 last month as against 4,119 units sold in January 2022, thereby registering a growth of 40 per cent. The company recently recalled the Scorpio-N and the XUV700, and you can read more about them here

    Mahindra XUV300

    Left Side View

    The Mahindra XUV300 has missed the second rank by just 397 units! The XUV300 secured the third rank with 5,390 unit sales last month as against 4,550 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby posting a growth of 18 per cent. We have driven the new XUV300 TurboSport and you can read more about it here.

    Data Source - AP

