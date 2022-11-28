CarWale

    Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 recalled

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    235 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 recalled

    - More than 19,000 units of both SUVs are likely to have been affected

    - Only manual transmission versions are affected

    Mahindra has officially announced a recall for the XUV700 and Scorpio-N. The carmaker added that more than 19,000 units including both model lines are likely to have been affected by the recall. According to Mahindra, 6,618 units of the Scorpio-N and 12,566 units of the XUV700 (all manual transmission units), assembled on select days between 1 July and 11 November 2022 are affected.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Coming to the issue, a sorting process error at the supplier’s plant, on specific dates, may have affected the operating dimensional clearance of rubber bellow inside the bell housing. Customers will be individually contacted by the dealership, and upon inspection, the necessary rectification will be undertaken at no cost to the customer.

    The Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in India in June this year, while the XUV700 was introduced in October 2022. In terms of future products, the company will get the XUV400 EV early next year, which is likely to be followed by the five-door Thar.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BMW 3.0 CSL reborn
     Next 
    New Mobility Is Gender Agnostic, Will Give More Opportunities To Women

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV700 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5968 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQB
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV700 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 16.12 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.84 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.90 Lakh
    Pune₹ 16.16 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 16.90 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 15.34 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.55 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.97 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.04 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5968 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 recalled