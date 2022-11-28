Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 recalled

- More than 19,000 units of both SUVs are likely to have been affected

- Only manual transmission versions are affected

Mahindra has officially announced a recall for the XUV700 and Scorpio-N. The carmaker added that more than 19,000 units including both model lines are likely to have been affected by the recall. According to Mahindra, 6,618 units of the Scorpio-N and 12,566 units of the XUV700 (all manual transmission units), assembled on select days between 1 July and 11 November 2022 are affected.

Coming to the issue, a sorting process error at the supplier’s plant, on specific dates, may have affected the operating dimensional clearance of rubber bellow inside the bell housing. Customers will be individually contacted by the dealership, and upon inspection, the necessary rectification will be undertaken at no cost to the customer.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in India in June this year, while the XUV700 was introduced in October 2022. In terms of future products, the company will get the XUV400 EV early next year, which is likely to be followed by the five-door Thar.