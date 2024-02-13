CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 to get new entry-level petrol automatic variant soon

    Haji Chakralwale

    22,799 Views
    Mahindra XUV700 to get new entry-level petrol automatic variant soon
    • MX AT will be the entry-level automatic variant in petrol guise
    • Likely to cost under Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Mahindra is gearing up to rejig the variant list of its most popular SUV, the XUV700. The model will soon get an entry-level automatic variant with the MX trim in petrol guise. It is currently offered in five variants, namely, MX, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L with petrol and diesel engine options.

    Price Expectation:

    The MX variant currently on offer only gets a manual gearbox with the petrol and diesel engine. It is available at a starting price of Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the upcoming MX AT petrol variant, we expect it to be Rs. 1.50 lakh to Rs. 1.80 lakh more expensive than the equivalent manual variant.

    Features:

    Regarding features, the base-spec MX variant will be equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto connectivity, seven-inch instrument cluster, all four power windows, powered ORVMs, and an armrest for the driver and co-driver seats.

    Powertrain:

    Mahindra XUV700 Left Side View

    Mechanically, the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is capable of producing 197bhp and 380Nm of peak torque. We expect the power output and the mileage of this new variant to remain similar to that of the AX petrol automatic variants.

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
