BYD Seal spotted testing in India!

    Showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023, the BYD Seal has now been spotted testing on the Indian road hinting at its launch in the upcoming months. This will be the third electric offering from the Chinese automaker in the country, following the Atto 3 SUV and the e6 MPV. Notably, select dealerships across India have already commenced the bookings of this electric sedan ahead of its official launch in the country.

    BYD Seal Right Side View

    In terms of dimensions, the electric sedan measures 4,800mm in length, 1,875mm in width, and 1,460mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,920mm. Based on the brand’s EV platform (e-platform 3.0), the Seal features the world’s first 8-in-1 high-efficiency electric powertrain and borrows its design elements from the Ocean X concept.

    Inside, the cabin comes equipped with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display along with a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment screen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In addition to this, it will get dual wireless chargers, door handle integrated speakers, various driving modes, and automatic climate control.

    BYD Seal Right Rear Three Quarter

    BYD is likely to offer the Seal in two battery pack options, a 1.4kWh and an 82.5kWh with a claimed range of up to 550km and 700km, respectively. While the former gets a single-motor setup, the latter comes equipped with dual motors each on either axle of the car. This pack helps the motor to produce up to 530bhp and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 3.8 seconds.

