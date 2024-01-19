2024 Mahindra XUV700 launched: Top highlights

2024 XUV700 prices in India start at Rs. 13.99 lakh

Demo cars to arrive at dealerships from 25 January

Earlier this week, Mahindra launched the 2024 XUV700 in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV gets a slew of updates inside out, and in this article, we take a look at the top highlights as a part of the model year update.

New colour options

The updated XUV700 gets a new Napoli Black colour option, and the previous colour palette is now available with a dual-tone paint option. Further, the AX7 and AX7L variants get a black finish for the grille, roof rails, and alloy wheels. The theme is further carried over inside with elements such as the dark chrome air vents and console bezel.

Captain seats in the second row

With the introduction of the refreshed XUV700, the SUV now gets the option of a captain seat setup in the second row. This layout is offered exclusively in the AX7 and AX7L variants at the moment.

Ventilated front seats

Matching up the feature quotient in its class, the XUV700 now boasts ventilated front seats in select variants.

OTA updates

The AdrenoX system in the XUV700 has been updated and now comes with OTA updates and 13 new feature enhancements, taking the total count to 83 connected car features.

ORVM with memory function

Offered only in the AX7L variant, the ORVMs now come with a memory function that is linked to the custom seat profiles.

It is to be noted that Mahindra has also rolled out a white glove chauffeur training program and enhanced its production capacity in order to reduce waiting time for customers of the XUV700. Bookings of the 2024 Mahindra XUV700 commenced on 15 January, and demo vehicles are scheduled to start reaching local dealerships from 25 January onwards.