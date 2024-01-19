CarWale
    CES 2024: Honda showcases two ‘0 Series’ EV concepts

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    - Is ready to go into production

    - Two concepts are ‘Saloon’ and ‘Space-Hub’

    Honda at the 2024 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas showcased two all-new EV concepts. The two concepts from the new ‘0 Series’ are christened Saloon and Space-Hub. Along with the two near-production EV concepts, Honda also premiered the new H logo which will be used for the next-gen EVs.

    Honda Right Front Three Quarter

    Of the two concepts, the Saloon is almost ready for production, claims the Japanese carmaker. We could see an all-electric sedan based on this 0 Series Saloon as early as 2026. It is sleep, sharp and futuristic with gull-wing doors.

    Honda Dashboard

    The squared-off lighting elements at the front and the back, Countach-like windshield silhouette, and a very unique rear make the Saloon concept look straight out of a Tron movie. Moreover, the cabin of the Saloon is properly futuristic as well.

    Honda Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the other hand, the Space Hub concept is a minivan with the same Countach-like front nose and raked windscreen. But at the back, into a four-door people carrier that seems to have taken design inspiration from E.V.A from Wall-E. It might inspire some practical electric Honda minivan in the future, but there’s no confirmation of the Space Hub entering production anytime soon.

    Honda Right Rear Three Quarter

    The new H logo for Honda’s future EV also made its debut alongside the two 0 Series Concepts. Honda also utilised the CES stage to demonstrate their engineering breakthrough when it comes to EVs as well as AI, in-car technology, and advanced safety equipment.

