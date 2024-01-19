CarWale
    Kia Seltos Diesel MT launched in India at Rs. 11,99,900

    Kia Seltos Diesel MT launched in India at Rs. 11,99,900
    • Now gets a six-speed manual transmission 
    • Can be had in five variants

    Kia India launched the updated Seltos in the country in July, 2023. Now, the automaker has launched the diesel manual variants of this SUV with prices ranging from Rs. 11,99,900 to Rs. 18,27,900 (both prices, ex-showroom).

    Until now, the 1.5-litre diesel engine that churns out 114bhp and 250Nm of torque was available only with a six-speed iMT and a six-speed torque converter. Customers can now choose the six-speed diesel manual combination from five different trims including, the HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and the HTX+.

    Kia Seltos Dashboard

    On the equipment front, the new Kia Seltos comes with dual 10.25-inch displays each for the infotainment screen and a fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake, and 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the newly launched Kia Seltos diesel manual variants:

    VariantEx-showroom price
    HTERs. 11,99,900
    HTKRs. 13,59,900
    HTK+Rs. 14,99,900
    HTXRs. 16,67,900
    HTX+Rs. 18,27,900
    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
