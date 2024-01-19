2024 Hyundai Creta on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

- Creta facelift prices in India start at Rs. 11 lakh
- Available in seven variants and seven colours
Hyundai introduced the Creta facelift in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the model, which is available in seven variants and seven colours, are expected to begin soon.
The 2024 Creta is offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options include six-speed manual, iMT, torque converter automatic, and seven-speed DCT units. We have also shared the mileage for each version, details of which are available on our website.
The following are the variant-wise, on-road prices of the new Hyundai Creta facelift:
|Cities
|Base model
|Top model
|Mumbai
|Rs. 13.10 lakh
|Rs. 24.46 lakh
|Delhi
|Rs.12.89 lakh
|Rs. 23.93 lakh
|Chennai
|Rs. 13.75 lakh
|Rs. 25.42 lakh
|Kolkata
|Rs. 12.85 lakh
|Rs. 23.39 lakh
|Bengaluru
|Rs. 13.30 lakh
|Rs. 24.81 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 13.62 lakh
|Rs. 25 lakh
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 12.19 lakh
|Rs. 22.58 lakh
|Pune
|Rs. 13.10 lakh
|Rs. 24.46 lakh
|Chandigarh
|Rs. 12.18 lakh
|Rs. 22.96 lakh
|Kochi
|Rs. 13.39 lakh
|Rs. 25.78 lakh