    2024 Hyundai Creta on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Creta facelift prices in India start at Rs. 11 lakh
    • Available in seven variants and seven colours

    Hyundai introduced the Creta facelift in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the model, which is available in seven variants and seven colours, are expected to begin soon.

    The 2024 Creta is offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options include six-speed manual, iMT, torque converter automatic, and seven-speed DCT units. We have also shared the mileage for each version, details of which are available on our website.

    The following are the variant-wise, on-road prices of the new Hyundai Creta facelift:

    CitiesBase modelTop model
    MumbaiRs. 13.10 lakhRs. 24.46 lakh
    Delhi Rs.12.89 lakhRs. 23.93 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.75 lakhRs. 25.42 lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.85 lakhRs. 23.39 lakh
    BengaluruRs. 13.30 lakhRs. 24.81 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.62 lakhRs. 25 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.19 lakhRs. 22.58 lakh
     PuneRs. 13.10 lakhRs. 24.46 lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.18 lakhRs. 22.96 lakh
    KochiRs. 13.39 lakhRs. 25.78 lakh
