Hyundai Creta facelift variant-wise features revealed

One of India’s most popular cars, the Hyundai Creta has been extensively updated for 2024. It now comes with an all-new design, new turbo petrol engine, and new features for select variants. Here’s a full breakdown of all the important features that you can have in every variant of the new Creta.

We begin with the entry-level E variant wherein there are a lot of features offered as standard.

16-inch wheels with wheel cover

Projector headlamps

Six airbags

ABS, ESP

TPMS

Rear disc brakes

Central locking

Rear parking sensors

Three-point seatbelts for all passengers

Dual-tone interiors

Fabric seat upholstery

60:40 split rear seat

Two-step recline function for rear seat

Rear armrest

Rear AC vents

Engine start/stop in traffic

Color MID

With the EX variant, the key features here include the following.

Eight-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Front and rear speakers

Steering mounted controls

Shark fin antenna

Electrically adjustable ORVM

Map lights

Sunglass holder

As we move to the S variant, the additional features you get are some of the most sought-after amongst car buyers.

LED DRLs

LED taillights

LED indicators on ORVM

Automatic headlights

Rear defogger

Rear camera

Rear sunblind

Cruise control

Rear wiper

Luggage lamp

Cooled glovebox

The S(O) variant is quite popular amongst Creta buyers as it offers several high-end features.

17-inch black alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof

Dual-zone climate control

Electronic parking brake (AT models)

Drive modes (AT models)

Traction modes (AT models)

Paddle shifters (AT models)

Push button start

Electrically foldable ORVM

LED rear reading lamp

Moving up the high-end spectrum, the SX variant gets the most amount of new-age features.

17-inch razor-cut alloy wheels

10.25-inch touchscreen display

Sequential turn indicators

Chrome door handles

Dual-tone exterior pack

Semi-leather upholstery

Leather steering wheel and gear knob

Ambient lighting

Wireless charging

Rear seat headrest cushion

Voice-enabled sunroof operation

The SX Tech variant is where you get ADAS, which includes critical safety features such as collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and many more.

ADAS safety features

Bose sound system

Electronic parking brake (AT models)

Drive modes (AT models)

Traction modes (AT models)

Paddle shifters (AT models)

Lastly, the range-topping Creta SX (O) has all the bells and whistles and then some more.