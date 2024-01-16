Hyundai Creta facelift variant-wise features revealed

One of India’s most popular cars, the Hyundai Creta has been extensively updated for 2024. It now comes with an all-new design, new turbo petrol engine, and new features for select variants. Here’s a full breakdown of all the important features that you can have in every variant of the new Creta.
We begin with the entry-level E variant wherein there are a lot of features offered as standard.
16-inch wheels with wheel cover
Projector headlamps
Six airbags
ABS, ESP
TPMS
Rear disc brakes
Central locking
Rear parking sensors
Three-point seatbelts for all passengers
Dual-tone interiors
Fabric seat upholstery
60:40 split rear seat
Two-step recline function for rear seat
Rear armrest
Rear AC vents
Engine start/stop in traffic
Color MID
With the EX variant, the key features here include the following.
Eight-inch touchscreen system
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Front and rear speakers
Steering mounted controls
Shark fin antenna
Electrically adjustable ORVM
Map lights
Sunglass holder
As we move to the S variant, the additional features you get are some of the most sought-after amongst car buyers.
LED DRLs
LED taillights
LED indicators on ORVM
Automatic headlights
Rear defogger
Rear camera
Rear sunblind
Cruise control
Rear wiper
Luggage lamp
Cooled glovebox
The S(O) variant is quite popular amongst Creta buyers as it offers several high-end features.
17-inch black alloy wheels
Panoramic sunroof
Dual-zone climate control
Electronic parking brake (AT models)
Drive modes (AT models)
Traction modes (AT models)
Paddle shifters (AT models)
Push button start
Electrically foldable ORVM
LED rear reading lamp
Moving up the high-end spectrum, the SX variant gets the most amount of new-age features.
17-inch razor-cut alloy wheels
10.25-inch touchscreen display
Sequential turn indicators
Chrome door handles
Dual-tone exterior pack
Semi-leather upholstery
Leather steering wheel and gear knob
Ambient lighting
Wireless charging
Rear seat headrest cushion
Voice-enabled sunroof operation
The SX Tech variant is where you get ADAS, which includes critical safety features such as collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and many more.
ADAS safety features
Bose sound system
Electronic parking brake (AT models)
Drive modes (AT models)
Traction modes (AT models)
Paddle shifters (AT models)
Lastly, the range-topping Creta SX (O) has all the bells and whistles and then some more.