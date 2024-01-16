CarWale
    Hyundai Creta facelift variant-wise features revealed

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Hyundai Creta facelift variant-wise features revealed

    One of India’s most popular cars, the Hyundai Creta has been extensively updated for 2024. It now comes with an all-new design, new turbo petrol engine, and new features for select variants. Here’s a full breakdown of all the important features that you can have in every variant of the new Creta.

    We begin with the entry-level E variant wherein there are a lot of features offered as standard.

    • 16-inch wheels with wheel cover
    • Projector headlamps
    • Six airbags
    • ABS, ESP
    • TPMS
    • Rear disc brakes
    • Central locking
    • Rear parking sensors
    • Three-point seatbelts for all passengers
    • Dual-tone interiors
    • Fabric seat upholstery
    • 60:40 split rear seat
    • Two-step recline function for rear seat
    • Rear armrest
    • Rear AC vents
    • Engine start/stop in traffic
    • Color MID

    With the EX variant, the key features here include the following.

    • Eight-inch touchscreen system
    • Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
    • Front and rear speakers
    • Steering mounted controls
    • Shark fin antenna
    • Electrically adjustable ORVM
    • Map lights
    • Sunglass holder

    As we move to the S variant, the additional features you get are some of the most sought-after amongst car buyers.

    • LED DRLs
    • LED taillights
    • LED indicators on ORVM
    • Automatic headlights
    • Rear defogger
    • Rear camera
    • Rear sunblind
    • Cruise control
    • Rear wiper
    • Luggage lamp
    • Cooled glovebox

    The S(O) variant is quite popular amongst Creta buyers as it offers several high-end features.

    • 17-inch black alloy wheels
    • Panoramic sunroof
    • Dual-zone climate control
    • Electronic parking brake (AT models)
    • Drive modes (AT models)
    • Traction modes (AT models)
    • Paddle shifters (AT models)
    • Push button start
    • Electrically foldable ORVM
    • LED rear reading lamp

    Moving up the high-end spectrum, the SX variant gets the most amount of new-age features.

    • 17-inch razor-cut alloy wheels
    • 10.25-inch touchscreen display
    • Sequential turn indicators
    • Chrome door handles
    • Dual-tone exterior pack
    • Semi-leather upholstery
    • Leather steering wheel and gear knob
    • Ambient lighting
    • Wireless charging
    • Rear seat headrest cushion
    • Voice-enabled sunroof operation

    The SX Tech variant is where you get ADAS, which includes critical safety features such as collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and many more.

    • ADAS safety features
    • Bose sound system
    • Electronic parking brake (AT models)
    • Drive modes (AT models)
    • Traction modes (AT models)
    • Paddle shifters (AT models)

    Lastly, the range-topping Creta SX (O) has all the bells and whistles and then some more.

    • Electro-chromic IRVM
    • Front parking sensors
    • 360-degree camera system
    • Blind-spot view monitor
    • Electrically adjustable driver’s seat
    • Ventilated front seats
    • Fully digital driver’s display
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
