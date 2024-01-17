Is this the Tata Punch-rivaling Kia Clavis?

Kia likely to be working on an SUV below the Sonet

Could be launched in late 2024

Kia could be working on a new B-SUV that will be positioned below the Sonet sub-four-metre SUV. Likely to be called the Clavis, a leaked image of the upcoming car has now surfaced on the web.

As seen in the image, the Kia Clavis features a boxy design, chunky cladding, dual-tone alloy wheels, black roof rails, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, blacked-out A-pillar, quarter panels for the front and rear windows, and what could be a raked rear windshield. Elsewhere, it could feature split headlamps, LED taillights, faux skid plates, and a shark-fin antenna.

Details regarding the interior of the new Clavis B-SUV remain unknown at the moment. The model is expected to get a feature list that includes an electric sunroof, connected car technology, cruise control, wireless charger, rear AC vents, and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

Powertrain options on the Kia Clavis could be limited to a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine paired with five-speed manual, iMT, and AMT units. Once launched, the model will rival the likes of the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

