    Is this the Tata Punch-rivaling Kia Clavis?
    • Kia likely to be working on an SUV below the Sonet
    • Could be launched in late 2024

    Kia could be working on a new B-SUV that will be positioned below the Sonet sub-four-metre SUV. Likely to be called the Clavis, a leaked image of the upcoming car has now surfaced on the web.

    As seen in the image, the Kia Clavis features a boxy design, chunky cladding, dual-tone alloy wheels, black roof rails, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, blacked-out A-pillar, quarter panels for the front and rear windows, and what could be a raked rear windshield. Elsewhere, it could feature split headlamps, LED taillights, faux skid plates, and a shark-fin antenna.

    Front View

    Details regarding the interior of the new Clavis B-SUV remain unknown at the moment. The model is expected to get a feature list that includes an electric sunroof, connected car technology, cruise control, wireless charger, rear AC vents, and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

    Powertrain options on the Kia Clavis could be limited to a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine paired with five-speed manual, iMT, and AMT units. Once launched, the model will rival the likes of the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
