CarWale
    Kia Clavis new spy shots reveal fresh details

    Read inతెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    18,405 Views
    Kia Clavis new spy shots reveal fresh details
    • Clavis will rival the Exter and the Punch upon launch
    • Likely to be positioned below the Sonet

    Kia India continues testing the Clavis B-SUV in India, even as it remains unknown if the brand plans to introduce this model in the country. The car is yet to be revealed globally, and the Clavis name comes from a trademark filed by the automaker in the recent past.

    Kia Clavis Left Side View

    As seen in the fresh set of spy shots, the new Kia Clavis reveals key features such as vertically stacked LED DRLs up front, clamshell bonnet design, front door-mounted ORVMs, dual-tone roof rails and alloy wheels, and a shark-fin antenna. Further, it gets L-shaped LED lighting on either side of the rear windshield, high-mounted stop lamp, and the main taillight elements further down, sitting on the bumper. The latter also houses the number plate recess.

    Kia Clavis Left Rear Three Quarter

    The interior of the Clavis B-SUV, based on previous spy shots, is expected to be equipped with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual-tone upholstery, 360-degree camera, and an ADAS suite. Also up for offer could be two 10.25-inch screens, six airbags, and wireless charging and mobile connectivity.

    Kia Clavis Left Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding the powertrain options for Kia’s Tata Punch- and Hyundai Exter-rival remain scarce at the moment. If launched in India, it is likely to get a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine mated with five-speed manual and AMT units.

    Image Source

    Kia Clavis Image
    Kia Clavis
    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Popular Videos

