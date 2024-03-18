CarWale
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift multiple variants spotted ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    34,506 Views
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift multiple variants spotted ahead of launch
    • 2024 XUV300 to be launched soon
    • Could get an ADAS suite at launch

    Ahead of its launch, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks, Mahindra continues testing the facelifted XUV300 in the country. Fresh spy shots give us a look at some variants of the updated sub-four-metre SUV for the first time.

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the white test mule of the Mahindra XUV300 facelift is likely to be the base variant as it is seen running on steel wheels with wheel covers. Next up, is a black-coloured unit, featuring what seems to be steel wheels with styled-wheel covers. This feature is offered with select cars, such as the Tata Tiago and the Renault Triber.

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Another test mule of the 2024 XUV300 is runs on dual-tone wheels, hinting that it could be the top-spec variant. It is to be noted that these three test cars also received ORVM-mounted turn indicators, hinting that it could be a standard offering.

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift Dashboard

    A single spy shot of the new Mahindra XUV300 facelift’s interior reveals a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, revised centre console with smaller AC vents, and a manual IRVM. Apart from a tweaked design and new features, the updated XUV300 is likely to soldier with the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines paired with six-speed manual and AMT units.

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift Image
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift Gallery

    • Mahindra XUV300 facelift Rear View
