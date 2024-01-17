CarWale
    AD

    Tata Punch EV launch in India: Live updates

    Live
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    • WhatsApp Share Link

    Tata Punch EV launched in India at Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Tata Punch EV Left Front Three Quarter

    Finally, the wait is over! Tata Motors has launched the much-awaited Punch EV in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Variant-wise features listed

    Tata Punch EV Front View

    Here are the variant-wise features of the upcoming Tata Punch EV.

    Technical specs

    Tata Punch EV Front View

    While the medium range produces 80bhp and 114Nm of torque, the Long range, on the other hand, is tuned to develop 120bhp and 190Nm of torque.

    Battery packs and range revealed!

    Tata Punch EV Front View

    The Punch EV will be offered in two battery pack options - a 25kWh and a 35kWh. While the former offers a driving range of up to 315km, the latter can be driven up to 421km on a single, fully charged battery.

    Can it go off-roading?

    Tata Punch EV Left Side View

    This sub-four-meter electric SUV boasts a ground clearance of 190mm, approach angle of 19 degrees, departure angle of 28 degrees, and a brake ramp over angle of 15.1 degrees. Notably, the SUV has a water-wading capacity of up to 350mm.

    Rides on 16-inch alloy wheels

    Tata Punch EV Wheel

    Tata Punch EV rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and gets all four disc brakes.

    Performance and safety

    Tata Punch EV Front View

    Now, Anand Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer, Head, HV Programs and Customers Service, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, will share with us all the battery options and technical specifications of the Tata Punch EV.

    Interior revealed!

    Tata Punch EV Left Side View

    Tata Motors has officially revealed the interior of the Punch EV. It gets a dual-tone interior theme, premium seats upholstery, two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, and a large infotainment screen.

    BTS - Behind the Sketch

    Tata Punch EV Front View

    Martin Uhlarik, Head, Global Design, Tata Motors, shares his thoughts on the design sketch of this electric SUV.

    And the show begins!

    Tata Punch EV Front View

    Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, sharing some insights on the new Punch EV.

    Interior and features

    Tata Punch EV Right Front Three Quarter

    While the automaker has not revealed the interior photos, it has shared the feature list of the Punch EV. On the equipment front, the electric SUV will come loaded with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, Harmon Kardon audio system, ventilated front seats, wireless charging pad, air purifier, 360-degree camera, single-pane sunroof, cruise control, and six airbags as standard across all variants.

    Variants and colour

    Tata Punch EV Right Front Three Quarter

    The Tata Punch EV will be broadly offered in five variants including the Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. Notably, the electric SUV can also be had with an optional sunroof. As for the colours, customers can choose the model from five different exterior shades, namely Seawood Green, Daytona Grey, Fearless Red, Pristine White, and a new Oxide hue that is exclusively available with the Empowered and Empowered+ trim.

    Bookings open!

    Tata Punch EV Right Front Three Quarter

    Interested customers can book this Citroen eC3 rival for a token amount of Rs. 21,000 from any authorised Tata dealership or via the brand’s online portal.

    How different is the side profile of Punch EV from its ICE version?

    Tata Punch EV Right Side View

    Apart from the EV badge on the driver's door, new alloy wheels, and the rear disc brakes, the silhouette of the Punch EV looks the same as its ICE version.

    Thats's how it was teased!

    Tata Punch EV Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Motors teased the audience by revealing the front and the side profile of the Punch EV. The front fascia of this sub-four-meter electric SUV looks familiar to its elder sibling, the Nexon EV. It sports a long LED bar running across the length of the bonnet, a charging flap that is placed in centre underneath the Tata logo, and LED headlamps and fog lamps that are housed on the front bumper.

    Will be based on second-gen pure EV architecture

    Tata Punch EV Left Side View

    The Punch EV is the first product from the brand to be based on its all-new EV architecture, called Advanced Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle (ACTIEV). This platform consists of four platforms and is designed to offer a better range and good efficiency.

    And the countdown begins!

    Tata Punch EV Left Front Three Quarter

    We are a few hours away from the official launch of the Tata Punch EV. Today, the automaker will announce the prices of its latest electric offering and will also give out some technical information about the car. So stay tuned!

    Tata Punch EV Image
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched – All you need to know
     Next 
    Is this the Tata Punch-rivaling Kia Clavis?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Punch EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33579 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Rs. 1.32 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JAN
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW X8
    BMW X8

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Punch EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    DelhiRs. 11.67 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33579 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Punch EV launch in India: Live updates