Tata Punch EV launch in India: Live updates

Finally, the wait is over! Tata Motors has launched the much-awaited Punch EV in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Here are the variant-wise features of the upcoming Tata Punch EV.

While the medium range produces 80bhp and 114Nm of torque, the Long range, on the other hand, is tuned to develop 120bhp and 190Nm of torque.

The Punch EV will be offered in two battery pack options - a 25kWh and a 35kWh. While the former offers a driving range of up to 315km, the latter can be driven up to 421km on a single, fully charged battery.

This sub-four-meter electric SUV boasts a ground clearance of 190mm, approach angle of 19 degrees, departure angle of 28 degrees, and a brake ramp over angle of 15.1 degrees. Notably, the SUV has a water-wading capacity of up to 350mm.

Tata Punch EV rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and gets all four disc brakes.

Now, Anand Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer, Head, HV Programs and Customers Service, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, will share with us all the battery options and technical specifications of the Tata Punch EV.

Tata Motors has officially revealed the interior of the Punch EV. It gets a dual-tone interior theme, premium seats upholstery, two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, and a large infotainment screen.

Martin Uhlarik, Head, Global Design, Tata Motors, shares his thoughts on the design sketch of this electric SUV.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, sharing some insights on the new Punch EV.

While the automaker has not revealed the interior photos, it has shared the feature list of the Punch EV. On the equipment front, the electric SUV will come loaded with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, Harmon Kardon audio system, ventilated front seats, wireless charging pad, air purifier, 360-degree camera, single-pane sunroof, cruise control, and six airbags as standard across all variants.

The Tata Punch EV will be broadly offered in five variants including the Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. Notably, the electric SUV can also be had with an optional sunroof. As for the colours, customers can choose the model from five different exterior shades, namely Seawood Green, Daytona Grey, Fearless Red, Pristine White, and a new Oxide hue that is exclusively available with the Empowered and Empowered+ trim.

Interested customers can book this Citroen eC3 rival for a token amount of Rs. 21,000 from any authorised Tata dealership or via the brand’s online portal.

Apart from the EV badge on the driver's door, new alloy wheels, and the rear disc brakes, the silhouette of the Punch EV looks the same as its ICE version.

Tata Motors teased the audience by revealing the front and the side profile of the Punch EV. The front fascia of this sub-four-meter electric SUV looks familiar to its elder sibling, the Nexon EV. It sports a long LED bar running across the length of the bonnet, a charging flap that is placed in centre underneath the Tata logo, and LED headlamps and fog lamps that are housed on the front bumper.

The Punch EV is the first product from the brand to be based on its all-new EV architecture, called Advanced Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle (ACTIEV). This platform consists of four platforms and is designed to offer a better range and good efficiency.