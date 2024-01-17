CarWale
    Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched – All you need to know

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched – All you need to know

    Market introduction:

    Mahindra XUV400 is the brand’s only electric offering, and now the automaker has updated it with a new dual-tone interior theme, large infotainment screen, redesigned cabin, and a few additional features. Dubbed the XUV400 Pro, the prices of this Tata Nexon EV rival start from Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is offered in two variants across two battery pack options. In this article, we will try to convey all the things that you should know about the recently launched Mahindra XUV400 Pro.

    Variants and colours:

    Mahindra XUV400 Left Front Three Quarter

    This five-seater electric SUV is broadly offered in two variants, namely EC Pro and EL Pro. Interested buyers can choose this car from six exterior paint shades, including Everest White, Napoli Black, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Infinity Blue, and Arctic Blue. Notably, the EL Pro variant can also be had in a dual-tone copper roof with these exterior hues.

    Performance:

    Mahindra XUV400 Engine Shot

    The Mahindra XUV400 Pro is a feature update for the model, meaning the technical specifications of the car remain the same. It continues to be offered in two battery pack options – a 34.5kWh and a 39.4kWh. Both these packs help the front-axle-mounted motor to develop 150bhp and 310Nm of torque with a claimed range of 375km and 456km, respectively. As for the charger, while the EC Pro variant comes standard with a 3.7kW AC charger, the EL Pro can be had with either a 3.7kW or a 7.2kW AC fast charger.

    Exterior:

    Mahindra XUV400 Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of design and styling, the XUV400 Pro continues with the same look. Mahindra has not made any prominent changes to the structure or the silhouette of this electric SUV apart from the addition of the new Nebula Blue exterior shade.

    Interior:

    Mahindra XUV400 Dashboard

    The cabin of the electric SUV has received a major overhaul. It now boasts a redesigned centre console with a new dual-tone interior theme, new dashboard layout, 10.25-inch infotainment display which supports wireless mobile connectivity and runs an AdrenoX user interface, and a fully digital instrument cluster. Additionally, it gets a wireless charging pad, smartwatch connectivity, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, and rear USB charger with a mobile holder.

    Safety and features:

    Mahindra XUV400 Front Passenger Airbag

    On the safety front, the XUV400 comes equipped with six airbags, electronic stability program, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, rearview camera, auto-dimming IRVMs, and a reverse camera with adaptive guidelines. Moreover, it gets a reverse parking sensor, rain-sensing wipers, impact-sensing door unlock, and a seat belt reminder for co-driver.

    Rivals:

    The Mahindra XUV400 Pro locks horns with the Tata Nexon EV in the Indian market.

    Mahindra XUV400
    Mahindra XUV400
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
