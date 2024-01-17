BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe now dearer by up to Rs. 50,000

Available in four variants

Offered with petrol and diesel engine options

BMW India has revised the prices of its entire range from January 2024. Among many models which became expensive with this update, the entry-level 2 Series Gran Coupe has also incurred a price increment of up to Rs. 50,000.

The BMW 2 Series is available in three variants, namely, 220i M Sport, 220i M Sport Pro, M Performance Edition, and 220d M Sport. As for the price hike, the petrol-powered variants are now expensive by Rs. 40,000 and the sole diesel variant is costlier by Rs. 50,000. Meanwhile, the M Performance Edition variant has not received any price revisions. With this, the 2 Series Gran Coupe starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 43,90,000.

Mechanically, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes equipped with two powertrain options – a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the former is mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox, the latter is coupled with an eight-speed automatic unit.

Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.