BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition launched in India at Rs. 46 lakh

Offered in a single, fully loaded variant

Available with a sole powertrain

BMW India has launched the 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition in the country at a price tag of Rs. 46 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can book the limited edition of the sedan exclusively through the brand’s online portal.

The design elements of the 220i M Performance Edition include the M-specific front grille, fog lamp inserts and ORVMs painted in Cerium Grey, slightly angled LED headlamps, a new set of LED taillamps that extends till the centre, and an ‘M-Performance’ badge on the fenders.

Inside, the cabin comes equipped with dual 10.25-inch screens each for the instrument cluster and infotainment screen, M-Performance Alcantara gear selector lever, electronic sports seats with memory function, and ambient lighting with six dimmable designs. Additionally, it also sports two-zone automatic climate control, an air purifier, a large panoramic sunroof, head-up display, and wireless charger.

Under the hood, the Beemer gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder gasoline engine that churns out 173bhp and 280Nm of torque. The seven-speed Steptronic automatic transmission helps the sedan accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 7.1 seconds. Moreover, it also gets paddle shifters, launch control, and three driving modes – Eco Pro, Comfort, and Sport.