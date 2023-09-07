CarWale
    Tata Nexon EV facelift to be unveiled today

    Jay Shah

    Tata Nexon EV facelift to be unveiled today

    - Bookings to open on 9 September

    - Prices to be announced on 14 September

    With the Tata Nexon facelift revealed and the prices slated to be announced on 14 February, its time for its electric brethren, Nexon EV facelift to make its market debut. To be unveiled today at 9 pm, the refreshed version will sport a revised exterior design, new cabin, and more features.

    Nexon EV facelift: Exterior upgrades

    The most prominent change on the outside will be a new front fascia with split LED headlamps and integrated DRLs with sequential turn indicators. The bumpers will get vertical struts and the headlamps will be connected by an illuminated strip. 

    Furthermore, the design for the alloy wheels will be new and the posterior will mimic the standard Nexon albeit with the ‘Nexon.ev’ badge on the tailgate. 

    Nexon EV facelift: Interior and features

    The cabin of the new Nexon EV will be equipped with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster along with a touch-based aircon panel. The centre console will be new as well with a drive mode selector and a wireless charging pad. 

    Nexon EV facelift: Battery pack and power output

    Presently, the Prime and Max variants of the Nexon EV are powered by 30.2 and 40.5kWh battery packs, respectively. These have claimed ranges of 312km and 453km, each. We expect the same specifications to be carried over to the new Nexon EV.         

    The bookings for the Nexon EV will open on 9 September and the prices will be announced on 14 September. 

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
