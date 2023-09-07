CarWale
    Mahindra sells 37,270 SUVs in August 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Mahindra sells 37,270 SUVs in August 2023
    • Domestic car sales grew by 26 per cent
    • Exported 2,423 units in the previous month 

    One of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, Mahindra, has recorded a 26 per cent Y-o-Y growth with 37,270 units sold in August 2023 against 29,516 units during the corresponding month last year. Apart from this, the carmaker exported 2,423 units and the sales for the commercial vehicles stood at 23,613 units. 

    Mahindra Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, the brand recently showcased concept versions of the Mahindra Scorpio-N-based Global Pik Up and the Thar.e at an event in South Africa. While the former is built on a ladder frame chassis, the latter will be based on a customised INGLO-P1 platform to integrate the silhouette of the ICE version. 

    Commenting on the sales, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “We are excited to witness another record month, as we clocked our highest-ever SUV domestic sales of 37,270 in a month with a growth of 26 per cent. We also registered an overall growth of 19 per cent for the month of August. While demand for our key SUV brands continues to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select parts, for sustained and smooth scale-up.”

