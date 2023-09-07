Tata Nexon facelift Smart (base) variant revealed in pictures

- New Nexon prices in India to be revealed on 14 September

- Will be available in 11 variants and six colours

2024 Tata Nexon unveiling and launch timelines

Tata Motors revealed the facelifted Nexon in India on 1 September, followed by the opening of bookings, which had commenced on 4 September. The updated model will be launched in India on 14 September. Let us take a closer look at the base variant of the new Nexon.

New Nexon facelift base (Smart) variant details

The 2024 Tata Nexon comes equipped with features including six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold control, all LED lighting, drive modes, front power windows, two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and reverse parking sensors. A few other notable elements of the entry-level Nexon facelift variant include steel wheels without wheel covers and blacked-out elements such as the ORVMs, skid plates, and door handles.

Compared to the top-spec Fearless+ S variant, it misses out on key features like roof rails, touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, touch function for the AC controls, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, cruise control, LED light bar, TPMS, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Facelifted Nexon colours and variant details

The Nexon facelift will be offered in 10 variants – Smart, Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless S, and Fearless+ S. The latest sub-four metre SUV is offered in six paint options.