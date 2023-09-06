New Tata Nexon driven: Interior highlights in photos

- Gets a refreshed interior

- Packed with new equipment

The Tata Nexon has been refreshed inside out to keep it abreast with compact SUV rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue among others. The prices will be revealed on 14 September, but we've already driven the car and our first drive review is up. Here we detail the changes inside with the help of the interior images.

2023 Tata Nexon interior images detailed

Like the exterior, the interior of the facelifted Nexon also draws inspiration from the Curvv concept exhibited at this year's Auto Expo.

It follows a minimalistic design cutting out the clutter with reduced buttons on the dash. The older physical buttons are gone for a simpler yet more tasteful design.

The talking point is the new two-spoke steering wheel with a piano black finish. It also features the Tata logo which illuminates as soon as the car is turned on.

Behind it is a completely new digital instrument console that provides quite a lot of information and customisation options. It even integrates a full Google map view in it.

Then, there's a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system floating in the centre. It has an HD screen and supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Alexa.

Another prominent update is to the AC controls. The physical rotary knobs have been replaced by a new panel with an HVAC unit that gets haptic touch switches.

The other features include a 360-degree camera, an air purifier, connected car tech, a wireless charger, and even ventilated front seats.

On the safety front, new equipment includes six airbags, TPMS, three-point seatbelts, front and rear parking sensors, etc. There's even a dedicated button for roadside assistance.

The new Nexon will be available primarily in four trims — Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless. These are further classified with 'S' to denote it gets a sunroof and 'O' for other add-on features.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

