CarWale
    AD

    New Tata Nexon driven: Interior highlights in photos

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,728 Views
    New Tata Nexon driven: Interior highlights in photos

    - Gets a refreshed interior

    - Packed with new equipment

    The Tata Nexon has been refreshed inside out to keep it abreast with compact SUV rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue among others. The prices will be revealed on 14 September, but we've already driven the car and our first drive review is up. Here we detail the changes inside with the help of the interior images.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Front Row Seats

    2023 Tata Nexon interior images detailed

    Like the exterior, the interior of the facelifted Nexon also draws inspiration from the Curvv concept exhibited at this year's Auto Expo. 

    Tata Nexon Facelift Second Row Seats

    It follows a minimalistic design cutting out the clutter with reduced buttons on the dash. The older physical buttons are gone for a simpler yet more tasteful design.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Steering Wheel

    The talking point is the new two-spoke steering wheel with a piano black finish. It also features the Tata logo which illuminates as soon as the car is turned on.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Instrument Cluster

    Behind it is a completely new digital instrument console that provides quite a lot of information and customisation options. It even integrates a full Google map view in it.

    Tata Nexon Facelift 360-Degree Camera Control

    Then, there's a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system floating in the centre. It has an HD screen and supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Alexa. 

    Tata Nexon Facelift AC Controls

    Another prominent update is to the AC controls. The physical rotary knobs have been replaced by a new panel with an HVAC unit that gets haptic touch switches.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Infotainment System

    The other features include a 360-degree camera, an air purifier, connected car tech, a wireless charger, and even ventilated front seats.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Roof Mounted Controls/Sunroof & Cabin Light Controls

    On the safety front, new equipment includes six airbags, TPMS, three-point seatbelts, front and rear parking sensors, etc. There's even a dedicated button for roadside assistance.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Second Row Seats

    The new Nexon will be available primarily in four trims — Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless. These are further classified with 'S' to denote it gets a sunroof and 'O' for other add-on features.

    Left Side View

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Exterior gallery of the new Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon Facelift Image
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Tata Nexon driven: Exterior photo gallery

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon Facelift - Every New Feature Revealed! | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon Facelift - Every New Feature Revealed! | CarWale
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2023
    411 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon Facelift vs Old - What’s New? | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon Facelift vs Old - What’s New? | CarWale
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2023
    312 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 61.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th AUG
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Sep 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    N/A

    1st Sep 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Rs. 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon Facelift - Every New Feature Revealed! | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon Facelift - Every New Feature Revealed! | CarWale
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2023
    411 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon Facelift vs Old - What’s New? | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon Facelift vs Old - What’s New? | CarWale
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2023
    312 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Tata Nexon driven: Interior highlights in photos