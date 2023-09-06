CarWale
    AD

    New Tata Nexon driven: Exterior photo gallery

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    787 Views
    New Tata Nexon driven: Exterior photo gallery

    - 2023 updates bring in cosmetic changes

    - Gets new exterior colours

    Tata Motors recently unveiled the facelifted Nexon with changes to both the exterior and interior. The variant-wise prices will be revealed on 14 September. We have already driven the car and our first drive impressions are live. Now, let's detail the exterior design and features through this picture gallery.

    Right Side View

    New Tata Nexon exterior images detailed

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    If you can recollect, Tata Motors showcased the Curvv concept at the Auto Expo earlier this year. The new Nexon's design is based on this and replicates most of the elements.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    In its latest iteration, the Nexon gets a new fascia that features a slim grille, split-headlamp design, and a re-sculpted bumper.

    Front View

    It gets new L-shaped LED daytime running lights. On the other hand, the main headlight cluster is now positioned lower on the front bumper like the Harrier.

    Left Side View

    When you step towards the sides, the new Nexon reminisces the macho appeal with the same silhouette and stance. It rides on a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels.

    Rear Badge

    Tata Motors has also refreshed the Nexon's rear design. The compact SUV gets a new set of LED tail lights that are connected by an LED light bar.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Engine and gearbox options for the 2023 Tata Nexon

    The Nexon facelift is being offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. Customers can choose from four gearbox options including a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters. There's also a diesel option retaining the 1.5-litre motor offered with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Tata Nexon Facelift Image
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio attracts discounts of up to Rs. 64,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon Facelift - Every New Feature Revealed! | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon Facelift - Every New Feature Revealed! | CarWale
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2023
    411 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon Facelift vs Old - What’s New? | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon Facelift vs Old - What’s New? | CarWale
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2023
    312 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 61.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th AUG
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Sep 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    N/A

    1st Sep 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Rs. 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon Facelift - Every New Feature Revealed! | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon Facelift - Every New Feature Revealed! | CarWale
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2023
    411 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon Facelift vs Old - What’s New? | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon Facelift vs Old - What’s New? | CarWale
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2023
    312 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Tata Nexon driven: Exterior photo gallery