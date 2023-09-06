New Tata Nexon driven: Exterior photo gallery

- 2023 updates bring in cosmetic changes

- Gets new exterior colours

Tata Motors recently unveiled the facelifted Nexon with changes to both the exterior and interior. The variant-wise prices will be revealed on 14 September. We have already driven the car and our first drive impressions are live. Now, let's detail the exterior design and features through this picture gallery.

New Tata Nexon exterior images detailed

If you can recollect, Tata Motors showcased the Curvv concept at the Auto Expo earlier this year. The new Nexon's design is based on this and replicates most of the elements.

In its latest iteration, the Nexon gets a new fascia that features a slim grille, split-headlamp design, and a re-sculpted bumper.

It gets new L-shaped LED daytime running lights. On the other hand, the main headlight cluster is now positioned lower on the front bumper like the Harrier.

When you step towards the sides, the new Nexon reminisces the macho appeal with the same silhouette and stance. It rides on a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels.

Tata Motors has also refreshed the Nexon's rear design. The compact SUV gets a new set of LED tail lights that are connected by an LED light bar.

Engine and gearbox options for the 2023 Tata Nexon

The Nexon facelift is being offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. Customers can choose from four gearbox options including a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters. There's also a diesel option retaining the 1.5-litre motor offered with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi