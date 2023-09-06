Maruti Suzuki Celerio attracts discounts of up to Rs. 64,000

Offered in four variants

Cash discounts of up to Rs. 40,000

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is listed with discounts of up to Rs. 64,000 this month. The offers are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits till 30 September, 2023.

The Maruti hatchback is offered in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. As for the offers, the Celerio gets cash discounts of up to Rs. 40,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 15,000, and corporate benefits of Rs. 4,000.

Variants Discounts Cash discounts – VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus (MT) Rs. 40,000 Cash discounts – CNG and LXi MT Rs. 30,000 Cash discounts – AMT Rs. 30,000 Exchange bonus Rs. 20,000 Corporate discounts Rs. 4,000

Under the hood, the Celerio comes equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. This motor is capable of producing 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the Celerio also gets a company-fitted CNG kit option which comes paired with a five-speed manual and generates 56bhp and 82Nm of torque.

The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the variant, dealership, region, and stock availability. We recommend contacting the nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena-authorised dealership to get more information.