Maruti Suzuki Celerio attracts discounts of up to Rs. 64,000

- Offered in four variants
- Cash discounts of up to Rs. 40,000
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is listed with discounts of up to Rs. 64,000 this month. The offers are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits till 30 September, 2023.
The Maruti hatchback is offered in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. As for the offers, the Celerio gets cash discounts of up to Rs. 40,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 15,000, and corporate benefits of Rs. 4,000.
|Variants
|Discounts
|Cash discounts – VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus (MT)
|Rs. 40,000
|Cash discounts – CNG and LXi MT
|Rs. 30,000
|Cash discounts – AMT
|Rs. 30,000
|Exchange bonus
|Rs. 20,000
|Corporate discounts
|Rs. 4,000
Under the hood, the Celerio comes equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. This motor is capable of producing 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the Celerio also gets a company-fitted CNG kit option which comes paired with a five-speed manual and generates 56bhp and 82Nm of torque.
The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the variant, dealership, region, and stock availability. We recommend contacting the nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena-authorised dealership to get more information.