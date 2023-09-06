CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio attracts discounts of up to Rs. 64,000

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio attracts discounts of up to Rs. 64,000
    • Offered in four variants
    • Cash discounts of up to Rs. 40,000

    The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is listed with discounts of up to Rs. 64,000 this month. The offers are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits till 30 September, 2023.

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Maruti hatchback is offered in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. As for the offers, the Celerio gets cash discounts of up to Rs. 40,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 15,000, and corporate benefits of Rs. 4,000.

    VariantsDiscounts
    Cash discounts – VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus (MT)Rs. 40,000
    Cash discounts – CNG and LXi MTRs. 30,000
    Cash discounts – AMTRs. 30,000
    Exchange bonusRs. 20,000
    Corporate discountsRs. 4,000
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Celerio comes equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. This motor is capable of producing 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the Celerio also gets a company-fitted CNG kit option which comes paired with a five-speed manual and generates 56bhp and 82Nm of torque.

    The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the variant, dealership, region, and stock availability. We recommend contacting the nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena-authorised dealership to get more information.

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    Rs. 5.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Alto offered with discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 in September 2023

