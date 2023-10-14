CarWale
    Discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 on Maruti Celerio in October 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 on Maruti Celerio in October 2023
    • Celerio prices in India start at Rs. 6.73 lakh
    • Offered in seven colours and four variants

    Select Maruti Suzuki cars are available with huge discounts in October this year. These benefits, which can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts, are applicable across the Nexa and Arena chain of dealerships.

    The VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Petrol MT variants of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio are offered with a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. The AMT variants get a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. On the other hand, discounts on the CNG variants are limited to a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

    The Celerio is offered in four variants, namely LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Customers can further choose from seven colours. The model is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The petrol version generates 66bhp and 89Nm, while the CNG version produces 56bhp and 82Nm.

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    Rs. 5.37 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price in India

    City On-Road Prices
    Mumbai Rs. 6.27 Lakh
    Bangalore Rs. 6.53 Lakh
    Delhi Rs. 5.91 Lakh
    Pune Rs. 6.27 Lakh
    Hyderabad Rs. 6.38 Lakh
    Ahmedabad Rs. 6.04 Lakh
    Chennai Rs. 6.18 Lakh
    Kolkata Rs. 6.26 Lakh
    Chandigarh Rs. 5.94 Lakh

