Tata Harrier facelift review is live: First drive impressions!

Prices to be announced on 17 October

Retains the 2.0-litre diesel engine

Earlier this week, we drove the upcoming Tata Harrier facelift and our first-drive review of the updated SUV is live on our website and YouTube channel. The Indian automaker will reveal the prices of the Harrier facelift along with the new Safari on 17 October, 2023.

Mechanically, the two-row SUV continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This BS6 Phase 2.0-updated motor is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

The Tata Harrier is available in 10 variants, namely, Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure +, Adventure + Dark, Adventure + A, Fearless, Fearless Dark, Fearless +, and Fearless + Dark.

On the equipment front, the updated Harrier is loaded to the brim with features such as a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, all-digital instrument cluster with navigation support, four-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, and ambient lighting. Moreover, it also gets touch-based HVAC controls, revised centre console with a new gear lever and terrain mode selector, 360-degree surround camera, blind spot monitor, ADAS suite, ventilated and powered front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

In our detailed first-drive review, we have talked about the design upgrade, feature addition, ride quality, comfort, performance, and drivability of the new Harrier.