Tata Altroz waiting period stands at up to six weeks in October 2023

Altroz prices in India start at Rs. 6.70 lakh

Available in seven colours and nine variants

We have got our hands on the waiting period for Tata Motors cars in October 2023, and detailed the timelines for multiple models, including the Punch and the Safari. In this article, let us take a closer look at the waiting data for the Altroz premium hatchback.

The Tata Altroz, in the diesel guise, commands the highest waiting period of up to six weeks. On the other hand, customers opting for the petrol and CNG versions will have to wait for a period of up to four weeks from the date of booking. These timelines are applicable only to the Mumbai region.

In July this year, Tata Motors revised the variant line-up of the Altroz by discontinuing eight variants of the i20 rival. This was followed by an upward price revision of up to Rs. 8,000 in August 2023. The premium hatchback is currently offered in petrol, diesel, and CNG iterations.